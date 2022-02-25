Cerillion (LON:CER) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Cerillion Plc (LON:CER – Get Rating) dropped 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 640 ($8.70) and last traded at GBX 670 ($9.11). Approximately 29,572 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 63,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 680 ($9.25).

CER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 950 ($12.92) price target on shares of Cerillion in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. boosted their price target on Cerillion from GBX 665 ($9.04) to GBX 950 ($12.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Liberum Capital boosted their price target on Cerillion from GBX 925 ($12.58) to GBX 1,120 ($15.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 830.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 825.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of £196.26 million and a PE ratio of 31.34.

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

