Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Acquires 15,763 Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 91.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,763 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.21% of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 750.0% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PKW opened at $87.76 on Friday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $77.23 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.85.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

