Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 96.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DKNG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,805,000 after buying an additional 898,989 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in DraftKings by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,266,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $735,222,000 after acquiring an additional 544,809 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in DraftKings by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,308,000 after acquiring an additional 637,208 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 39.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,065 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 37.3% in the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,750,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,649,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 421,289 shares of company stock worth $8,676,695. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DKNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on DraftKings from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on DraftKings from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on DraftKings from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.22.

DKNG opened at $21.83 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.14.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 127.81% and a negative return on equity of 65.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

