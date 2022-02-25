Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 1,162 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Paychex by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.2% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 56,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 422,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,081 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Paychex by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Paychex by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 30,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Cowen upgraded Paychex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.21.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total transaction of $91,910.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 257,586 shares of company stock valued at $34,549,139. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $115.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.68 and a 12-month high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.79%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

