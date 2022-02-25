Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Purchases 3,890 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MS. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 42,695,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,154,682,000 after buying an additional 4,477,785 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,989,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,945,162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668,662 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,251,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,592,000 after acquiring an additional 921,218 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,973,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,554,000 after acquiring an additional 231,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,146.5% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,552,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $929,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786,406 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $1,497,592.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total transaction of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 24.60%. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

