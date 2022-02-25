Cetera Advisors LLC Has $2.20 Million Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,313 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,790 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Enbridge by 0.6% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,167,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,201,592,000 after buying an additional 188,936 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,728,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,622,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208,208 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,956,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $829,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,431,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $813,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 167.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,913,847 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $125,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,575,344 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENB opened at $41.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.49. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.78 and a 52-week high of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average is $40.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $2.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 119.47%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$54.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.77.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

