Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL)

Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 64,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $34.71 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $33.09 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.66.

