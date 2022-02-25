Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Okta were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Okta by 37.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,239,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,963,000 after buying an additional 3,076,901 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Okta by 334.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,861,000 after buying an additional 3,298,332 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 41.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,338,000 after buying an additional 808,325 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Okta by 2,405.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,687,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,767,000 after buying an additional 2,579,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in Okta by 5.5% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,284,000 after buying an additional 126,597 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on OKTA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.65.

Shares of OKTA opened at $173.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a PE ratio of -37.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.48. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.51 and a 12-month high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $350.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

