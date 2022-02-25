Cetera Investment Advisers Has $2.91 Million Stock Position in ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:ONLN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in ProShares Online Retail ETF were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ONLN. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ProShares Online Retail ETF by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,051,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ProShares Online Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF by 258.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after buying an additional 100,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ProShares Online Retail ETF stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. ProShares Online Retail ETF has a 52-week low of $41.51 and a 52-week high of $86.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.10.

