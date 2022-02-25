Cetera Investment Advisers Has $3.46 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,777 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in FedEx were worth $3,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 13.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,592 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,619 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter worth approximately $3,848,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 14.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,932 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $18,177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FedEx by 17.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,860,142 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,936,000 after acquiring an additional 281,250 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FedEx from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.19.

NYSE:FDX opened at $215.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.27. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $206.31 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $57.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

