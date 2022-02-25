Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 4,887 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 49,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 51.5% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLV opened at $62.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.37. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $53.62 and a 52 week high of $68.86.

