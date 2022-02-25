Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PH stock opened at $289.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $311.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.46. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $279.12 and a 52 week high of $340.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.91 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 28.83%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

In related news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

