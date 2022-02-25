CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $326,000 in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,948,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,087,000 after buying an additional 93,083 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,181,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 72.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after buying an additional 64,993 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 36.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,054,000 after buying an additional 30,049 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael J. Morrissey sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $475,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ SIGI opened at $79.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.09 and a fifty-two week high of $91.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.15. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 12.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.93%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

