CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $524,000 Investment in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,544 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,164 shares of company stock valued at $1,884,837. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

FB stock opened at $207.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $565.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.22 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $291.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.