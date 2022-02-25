CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $116,141,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 12.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,941,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,561,000 after purchasing an additional 222,002 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 37.2% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 707,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,671,000 after purchasing an additional 191,906 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,320.0% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 185,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,509,000 after purchasing an additional 172,440 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 136.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,632,000 after purchasing an additional 166,000 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.82.

In related news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $235.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.10. The company has a market cap of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.44 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.29%.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

