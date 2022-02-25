CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 36,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Hormel Foods by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Shares of HRL stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.99. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.09.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $692,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

