Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.20

Shares of Chakana Copper Corp. (CVE:PERU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 20737 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.
The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.28 million and a P/E ratio of -2.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30.
About Chakana Copper (CVE:PERU)
