Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Sold by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in Chart Industries by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTLS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.13.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $122.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,645. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $378.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 25.32% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

