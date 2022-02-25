Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Chart Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.250-$6.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.25-$6.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.09. 1,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.29.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GTLS. Benchmark began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTLS. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,091,000 after acquiring an additional 125,980 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 502,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,106,000 after acquiring an additional 101,285 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 227.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 21,977 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 433.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 16,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after buying an additional 14,023 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

