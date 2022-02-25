Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 25.32%. The company had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Chart Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.250-$6.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $5.25-$6.50 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ GTLS traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.09. 1,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $108.29 and a twelve month high of $206.29. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.29.
A number of brokerages recently commented on GTLS. Benchmark began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.13.
About Chart Industries (Get Rating)
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
