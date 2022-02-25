Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,720. The firm has a market cap of $673.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.81 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $15.12.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 52.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 22,484 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,082,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,892,000 after buying an additional 206,665 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CLDT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chatham Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

About Chatham Lodging Trust (Get Rating)

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.