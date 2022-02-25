Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chemung Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

CHMG opened at $46.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.86. The firm has a market cap of $215.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.06. Chemung Financial has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $49.50.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 28.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chemung Financial will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

In related news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of Chemung Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $36,496.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHMG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the first quarter worth $185,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chemung Financial by 14.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the second quarter worth $302,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Chemung Financial during the second quarter worth $783,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemung Financial in the third quarter valued at $203,000. 36.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

