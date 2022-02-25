Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Announces Earnings Results

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.09), Briefing.com reports. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($42.54) earnings per share.

Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $2.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,957,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,633,683. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.10. Chesapeake Energy has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $73.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHK shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.20.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $600,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $759,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.