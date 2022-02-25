Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) to Issue $0.14 Dividend

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.
Shares of CPKF stock opened at $30.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $144.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.77. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.67.
About Chesapeake Financial Shares (Get Rating)
