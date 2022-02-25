Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) VP Colin E. Parfitt Sells 15,500 Shares

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CVX stock opened at $134.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $259.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $127.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.30. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $139.44.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.57). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 69.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron (Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.