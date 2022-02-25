Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Wolfe Research raised Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.01. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $32.88.
Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.
