Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Wolfe Research raised Chicago Rivet & Machine from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.01. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $32.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, American Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.