Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Chicago Rivet & Machine stock opened at $26.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.01. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a twelve month low of $22.98 and a twelve month high of $32.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.77%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 33.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 23.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

