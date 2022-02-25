Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $59.78

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $59.78 and last traded at $59.98, with a volume of 3121 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.46.

PLCE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.57.

The stock has a market cap of $872.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.30.

In other Children’s Place news, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $429,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Children’s Place by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,368,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,377,000 after purchasing an additional 136,161 shares in the last quarter.

Children’s Place Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

