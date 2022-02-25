Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.
CHDN stock traded up $7.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.44. 2,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,765. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $175.01 and a one year high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.
CHDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.
Churchill Downs Company Profile (Get Rating)
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
