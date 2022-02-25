Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.48 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

CHDN stock traded up $7.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $226.44. 2,729 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,765. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $175.01 and a one year high of $262.20. The stock has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79.

CHDN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $448,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile (Get Rating)

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Further Reading

Earnings History for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.