Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Up 8%

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $236.49 and last traded at $236.09. 5,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 177,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.61.
Several research firms recently issued reports on CHDN. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.
The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.01 and its 200 day moving average is $225.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.21.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,307,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,767,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,471,000 after buying an additional 538,315 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,721,000 after buying an additional 113,340 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 505,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,724,000 after buying an additional 31,928 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,802,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.
About Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN)
Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.
