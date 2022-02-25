Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Up 8%

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $236.49 and last traded at $236.09. 5,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 177,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $218.61.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHDN. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Churchill Downs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.50.

The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $220.01 and its 200 day moving average is $225.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 73.90%. The business had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,307,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,767,000 after buying an additional 17,035 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,018,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,471,000 after buying an additional 538,315 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 845,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,721,000 after buying an additional 113,340 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 505,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,724,000 after buying an additional 31,928 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Churchill Downs by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,802,000 after buying an additional 10,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horse racing, online account wagering on horse racing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

