CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Receives $30.56 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIXX. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC increased their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins increased their target price on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $245,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $449,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 43.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIXX opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.50 and a 200-day moving average of $20.52. CI Financial has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $24.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1413 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.84%.

About CI Financial (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

