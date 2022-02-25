CIBC Raises Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN – Get Rating) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$10.75 to C$12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 22.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.75 price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.75 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of SGR.UN traded up C$0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$15.50. 124,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,259. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.87. The stock has a market cap of C$734.22 million and a P/E ratio of 8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.56, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. Slate Grocery REIT has a 1-year low of C$11.57 and a 1-year high of C$15.61.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

