Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The firm had revenue of $666.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Cinemark stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.72. 4,740,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,914,274. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $13.37 and a 1 year high of $26.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth $195,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 615.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 80,815 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 215,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 56,057 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 315,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CNK shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

