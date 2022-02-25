Citigroup Inc. Acquires 9,540 Shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR – Get Rating) by 344.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,306 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Casper Sleep were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSPR. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Casper Sleep by 219.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 489,861 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Casper Sleep by 168.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 773,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 484,885 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,860,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Casper Sleep by 213.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 195,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 133,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $812,000. 63.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casper Sleep stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $282.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66. Casper Sleep Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

CSPR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Citigroup downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.90 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Casper Sleep currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.07.

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

