Citigroup Inc. Buys 2,726 Shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,846 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Entravision Communications were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EVC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Entravision Communications by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Entravision Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com cut Entravision Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th.

Shares of NYSE EVC opened at $6.20 on Friday. Entravision Communications Co. has a one year low of $3.08 and a one year high of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.64 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Entravision Communications Corp. engages in the provision of media and marketing solutions, and data analytics services. It operates through the following segments: Television Broadcasting, Radio Broadcasting, and Digital Media. The Television Broadcasting segment offers an entertainment, news, and national news magazine, as well as local news produced by its TV stations.

