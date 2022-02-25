Citigroup Inc. Has $48,000 Stock Position in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating) by 130.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,246 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Capstar Financial were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Capstar Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.49% of the company’s stock.

CSTR opened at $20.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $464.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 34.49% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capstar Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate loans, mortgage banking, and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

