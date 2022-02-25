Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC decreased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,364 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Citigroup by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,135,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,162,948 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,363 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Citigroup by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739,209 shares during the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,962,008,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Citigroup by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,774,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.28.

NYSE:C opened at $60.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.37. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.59 and a fifty-two week high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.24%.

Citigroup Profile (Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.