Citigroup Lowers Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Price Target to $57.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $74.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BAND has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. reduced their price objective on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Bandwidth from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.27.

NASDAQ:BAND opened at $31.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.23 million, a PE ratio of -19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average of $81.63. Bandwidth has a 52 week low of $31.21 and a 52 week high of $174.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Bandwidth will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,107 shares of company stock valued at $133,239 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Bandwidth by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bandwidth during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

