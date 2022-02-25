Citigroup Upgrades Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) to “Neutral”

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 1,470 ($19.99) price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,460 ($19.86) to GBX 1,315 ($17.88) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,093.40.

HRGLY opened at $30.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.66. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04.

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

