City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Insider Mark Dwyer Sells 12,500 Shares of Stock

City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG – Get Rating) insider Mark Dwyer sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 534 ($7.26), for a total value of £66,750 ($90,779.27).

LON CLIG opened at GBX 502 ($6.83) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £254.41 million and a PE ratio of 12.94. City of London Investment Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 450.60 ($6.13) and a one year high of GBX 579.91 ($7.89). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 508.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 515.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.13.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 24.50 ($0.33) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from City of London Investment Group’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a yield of 4.86%. City of London Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is 0.80%.

City of London Investment Group PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm provides client focused equity portfolios. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The firm invests in small cap companies in emerging markets to create its portfolios. It uses combination of macroeconomic, qualitative, and top down company analysis to make its investments.

