CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Acquires 353 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Generac were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 2,700.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 84 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Generac by 462.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth $47,000. Bbva USA grew its stake in shares of Generac by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 57.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNRC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $301.47. The company had a trading volume of 4,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 998,292. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $385.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.74 and a 1-year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNRC. KeyCorp cut their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Generac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $465.00.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 34,894 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.46, for a total value of $9,856,159.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

