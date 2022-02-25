CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,256,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WCN stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.43. The company had a trading volume of 22,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,845. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.42. The company has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.58 and a twelve month high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 41.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WCN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

