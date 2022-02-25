CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Raises Holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,845,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 393,827 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending makes up 3.4% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $20,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 863,022 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 48,385 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 241.7% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 3rd quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Epiq Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 607,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 58.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,996. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $7.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $7.38.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 113.31% and a return on equity of 8.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.79%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 639,200 shares of company stock worth $4,809,705. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. operates as an alternative asset manager that provides financing solutions to private, small and mid-sized growing businesses. While fostering growth is our primary mission, a singular purpose drives all of our pursuits partnering for success.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.