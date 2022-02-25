CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 7,545 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 67,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,545 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in BCE were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 1.9% during the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 799,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,005,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its holdings in BCE by 9.3% during the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 851,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,655,000 after purchasing an additional 72,301 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in BCE by 2.0% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 52,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 3.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,025,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,745 shares during the period. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in BCE by 1.6% during the third quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 24,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price target on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

Shares of NYSE:BCE traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.26. 25,093 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,455. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average is $51.50. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.75 and a 1-year high of $53.54.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is 113.39%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

