CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 929 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,152,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,403,000 after purchasing an additional 363,969 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 3.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,079 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter worth about $13,583,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 342,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,889,000 after purchasing an additional 173,900 shares during the period. 53.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.16. 44,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,791. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $31.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -136.12, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.45. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $34.73.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -829.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

