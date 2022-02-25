Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.77 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) to report sales of $205.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $205.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $206.70 million. Cloudflare posted sales of $138.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year sales of $930.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $929.00 million to $933.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $781.74 million to $1.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NET. Citigroup began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $212.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Europe lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.98.

Shares of Cloudflare stock traded down $1.53 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,423,633. The company has a quick ratio of 8.51, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.83 and a beta of 0.53. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $60.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.10.

In other Cloudflare news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.92, for a total value of $1,869,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $3,187,347.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 626,197 shares of company stock worth $76,355,719. 20.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 650.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

