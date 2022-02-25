Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CLOV. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised shares of Clover Health Investments from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clover Health Investments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.78.
NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $2.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Clover Health Investments has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $28.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78.
Clover Health Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.
