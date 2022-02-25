Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS.
Clovis Oncology stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.96. 7,320,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,616,354. The company has a market cap of $254.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.69. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CLVS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday.
About Clovis Oncology (Get Rating)
Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.
