Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS.

Clovis Oncology stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.96. 7,320,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,616,354. The company has a market cap of $254.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.69. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.53.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CLVS. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,114,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439,788 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,212,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 192,041 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 492,367 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 851,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 105,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 423.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 493,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

