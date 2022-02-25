CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Shares Down 3.1%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.16. 85,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 201,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market cap of C$15.84 million and a PE ratio of -4.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.68.

CMC Metals Company Profile

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property consisting of 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and Logjam Property, comprising of 32 claims that covers an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

