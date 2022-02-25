CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Shares Down 3.1%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.16. 85,546 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 201,549 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
The firm has a market cap of C$15.84 million and a PE ratio of -4.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.68.
CMC Metals Company Profile (CVE:CMB)
Featured Articles
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- The TJX Companies, This Is What A Buying Opportunity Looks Like
Receive News & Ratings for CMC Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.