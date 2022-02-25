Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) Trading Up 8.2%

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 8.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $482.38 and last traded at $482.38. 684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 34,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $445.94.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $582.50 and a 200 day moving average of $491.51.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.62 by ($0.86). Coca-Cola Consolidated had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 4.35%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COKE. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 1.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the second quarter valued at about $258,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 19.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 145.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 9,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.15% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile (NASDAQ:COKE)

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.