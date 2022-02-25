Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Macquarie lowered Cochlear from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cochlear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS CHEOY opened at $78.28 on Tuesday. Cochlear has a 1-year low of $63.18 and a 1-year high of $94.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.88 and a 200-day moving average of $79.43.

Cochlear Ltd. engages in the provision of implantable hearing solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Its products include cochlear, bone conduction and acoustic implants. The company was founded by Michael S. Hirshorn in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

